The Cattanooga Cats is a show made up of 4 cartoons: "The Cattanooga Cats", "It's The Wolf", "Around The World in 79 Days", and "Autocat and Motormouse". There were two spinoffs: "It's The Wolf" and "Autocat and Motormouse". "Autocat and Motormouse" were related to Tom and Jerry by essentially being a racecar version of the other cartoon. "It's The Wolf" is about a cute lil' lamb called Lambsy who gets chased by Mildew Wolf. "Around The World in 79 Days" is about a boy who's going to win $1,000,000 dollars if he succeeds... But if not it'll go to Crumden.