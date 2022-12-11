Not Available

The Celts is a 1986 documentary series that examines the origins, growth, and influence of Celtic culture in Great Britain and throughout Europe. The series was directed by David Richardson, written and presented by Frank Delaney, produced by the British Broadcasting Corporation, and transmitted by BBC Two. The series was released on DVD-Video in Europe and North America in 2004. Frank Delaney also wrote a six-chapter companion book, extended with four tales from Irish mythology.