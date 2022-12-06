Not Available

Welcome to The Chair guide at TV Tome. The Chair was a primetime gameshow in which contestants sat in a chair in the center of the studio, where they had to answer varying trivia questions as "heartstoppers" were thrown at them. Contestants tried to reach their goal of $250,000 while maintaining a low heart rate in order to win the prize money. This guide relies on information from you, please contribute. (A good source is Loogslair.com, which keeps track of several dozen game shows.)