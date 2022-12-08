The Chair (2014)

Not Available

"The Chair,” created by Chris Moore, the Executive Producer of Emmy nominated “Project Greenlight,” is a STARZ original filmmaking experiment. The documentary series follows two first-time film directors, Shane Dawson and Anna Martemucci, who are given the opportunity to direct separate films adapted from the same original screenplay. “The Chair” will document the creation, marketing, and theatrical release of both films, and through multiplatform voting, the audience will ultimately determine which director will be awarded $250,000. Both directors will have creative leeway to develop their respective films using their own ingenuity and distinct experience. Actor Zachary Quinto and his producing partners Corey Moosa and Neal Dodson will join Moore and the script’s original producer, Josh Shader, to serve as mentors to Dawson and Martemucci.