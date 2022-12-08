The Champions (CBC)

Not Available

The Champions is a three-part Canadian documentary mini-series on lives of Canadian political titans and adversaries Pierre Elliott Trudeau and René Lévesque. Directed by Donald Brittain and co-produced by the National Film Board of Canada and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, the series follows Trudeau and Lévesque from their early years until their fall from power in the late 1980s. The series itself took over a decade to complete. The first two hour-long episodes Unlikely Warriors and Trappings of Power were released in 1978. The third installment, the 87-minute The Final Battle, was not completed until 1986. Originally broadcast on CBC Television, Parts one and two of the The Champions were also released as a feature-length film in 1978, winning four Canadian Film Awards, including Best Feature Documentary and Best Non-Dramatic Script. The Final Battle won Genie Awards for Best Feature Documentary and Best Direction in a Documentary