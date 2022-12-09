The Chang'an Youth

Not Available

On her way to get married, a series of events lead Shen Yi Yi to enter a school in disguise as a boy. This is a story that follows the exploits of the five sons of Shangyiguan. Shen Yi Yi is an ordinary cook from the market. In order to repay a debt, she agrees to substitute for her good friend in marriage and travels to Chang'An in her stead. Along the way, she ends up in disguise as a gentleman and meets Yang Zi'an, a young man carrying out orders from the King. She also meets the sweet second prince Li Xin Yuan, the high and mighty swordsman Dugu Muxue and the handsome flower boy Tang Jiu Hua. In their pursuit of education, the five who bear secrets of their own learn to trust each other and become friends, thus starting them on an exciting school life that brings them face to face with a mysterious case and corrupt officials.