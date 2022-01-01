Not Available

Welcome to The Charlie Horse Music Pizza guide at TV Tome. This show was the legendary multi-Emmy Award winning ventriloquist Shari Lewis' final television venture before her untimely death. Shari died within weeks of wrapping production. The theme of this show was "Music Education" and featured a bevy of new characters in a loose situation comedy format that starred Shari's most famous trio of puppets: Lamb Chop, Hush Puppy and Charlie Horse. Dom DeLuise, starred as the main character of the Pizzeria setting for the show's main action. The spirited half hour never achieved the wide-spread success of the earlier PBS hit Lamb Chop's Play-Along!, but was a favorite of Shari Lewis' fans, of all ages, and was likely to have enjoyed a long and healthy run if it had not been for Lewis' tragic illness. Among the unsung heroes in a series full of unsung heroes was Ray Charles, who composed some of the music for the series. Ray Charles passed away June 10, 2004, adding one more to