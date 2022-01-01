Not Available

The Chase is a game show which premiered on August 6, 2013, at 9:00 p.m. Eastern/8:00 p.m. Central on Game Show Network. The series is based on the British show of the same name in which contestants try to win money by challenging a quiz show genius known as the Chaser. The series is hosted by Brooke Burns and features Mark Labbett as the Chaser. The show follows the same format as the original UK version, but with three contestants instead of four.