The Chase (2013)

You can run, but you cannot hide, The Beast is always coming after you. In THE CHASE, a team of three contestants attempts to amass as much money as possible by answering quick-fire questions in a 60-second round. The money earned will go towards a team bank. Why the urgency? Because The Beast is always lurking, ready to pounce. The Beast – quite simply — is a quiz genius. The job of this intimidating presence is to catch each contestant by answering more questions than his opponents to ensure they are not able to bank their money. It’s a role he executes with ruthless efficiency. In the final round, the teammates who have survived the initial chase collectively play against The Beast in an epic David vs. Goliath battle for the entire amount that they have banked.