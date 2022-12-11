Not Available

From the makers of Have You Been Paying Attention?, comes a Tuesday night companion piece: The Cheap Seats. Major news stories, not-so-major news stories, stories involving cats, entertainment, sport and viral videos, it’s a Reader's Digest of world events for a generation who simply don’t want to read. If it was broadcast, released, published, viewed, shared, clicked on, or simply trending for 30-seconds, then it’s likely to be a part of The Cheap Seats. Join hosts Melanie Bracewell and Tim McDonald and get set to experience a new view of the world... from The Cheap Seats.