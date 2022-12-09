Not Available

Actor-meets-director-meets-screenwriter Jon Favreau is teaming up with celebrity chef Roy Choi for a brand new Netflix Originals series entitled The Chef Show. Channeling much of the same energy the duo brought to the arthouse film Chef, the new show seeks to further immerse viewers into the world of food and culture, noting that “making a meal is about more than just food. It’s about appreciating friends, family, and tradition. An opportunity to come together. To learn, to share and to celebrate different flavors, cultures, and people.”