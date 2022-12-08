Not Available

Three of the UK's most renowned chefs, Tom Kitchin, Theo Randall and Michel Roux Jr are returning to catering college. They're each looking for a young student to take under their wing, someone they can mentor and inspire, eventually becoming their protege. A cooking competition like no other, The Chef's Protege, centres on the relationship between apprentice and master. Over 20 episodes the series shows the day-to-day reality of the cooking industry and how the masters of today can nurture stars of tomorrow. Tom, Theo and Michel have all been helped in their careers by someone who believed in them; now they want to give someone the same chance. Each chef has a week to select and train up their strongest candidates before coming together to compete to see who has found the best protege. With most of the students still in their teens, it is up to the chefs to find a way to teach, inspire and test them without destroying their confidence or ambition - a fine line to tread when the prominent chefs are used to working with resilient professionals in their own kitchens.