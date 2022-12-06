Not Available

WARNER BROTHERS TV western CHEYENNE, starring CLINT WALKER, began on September 20, 1955. It was partly based on a 1947 movie of the same name that starred DENNIS MORGAN. A change in the format was introduced for the 1960-61 season. The name was changed to THE CHEYENNE SHOW. CLINT WALKER was seen most of the time, however two new westerns were rotated with CHEYENNE. These were BRONCO LANE, starring TY HARDIN and SUGARFOOT, starring WILL HUTCHINS. For the 1961-62 season, SUGARFOOT was dropped. The last 3 months of the 1962 season saw CHEYENNE episodes only.