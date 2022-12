Not Available

The Chica Show is a spin-off children's television series based on the puppetry segments of The Sunny Side Up Show on PBS Kids Sprout, which features the chicken puppet character Chica in full episodic and animated adventures rather than the traditional continuity of Sunny Side Up. The program premiered on November 24, 2012, with a preview episode airing on October 31, 2012. The program began to air as part of the NBC Kids block on Comcast sister network NBC in February 2013.