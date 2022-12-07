The Choir of Hard Knocks

Not Available

Top tenor and singing teacher Jonathon Welch has a passion for the human voice. He wants to take that passion and form a new and unlikely choir, a choir made up of Melbourne's homeless and disadvantaged community. The television series, Choir of Hard Knocks (first shown on ABC TV in May 2007), is the story of Jonathon and the choir's journey, from recruitment, to first rehearsal through to a gala launch performance in front of almost two thousand people six months later at Melbourne Town Hall.