Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Chris Isaak presents The Chris Isaak Hour, a weekly one-hour interview show featuring music's most popular artists. Intelligent, thoughtful and sometimes irreverent, Isaak invites musical guests to relive the highs and lows of their careers through a blend of storytelling and performance. Whether it's a spontaneous acoustic number or an onstage performance, each musician plays their own material as well as the songs of those who most inspired them.