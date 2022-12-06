Not Available

Believe Everything. And we mean everything. That's what down-on-his luck journalist Tucker Burns learns when he takes a career detour to join the staff of one of the world's least reputable tabloids The World Chronicle. Tucker soon discovers that everything The Chronicle writes about, under the guidance of his mysterious boss Donald Stern, is 100% true. Teamed up with photographer Wes, and occasionally aided by fellow reporter and alien-abductee Grace Hall, Tucker investigates strange but true stories of ghosts, dragons, rejuvenation clinics, mermaids, and more.