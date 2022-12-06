Not Available

Welcome to The Cindy Margolis Show guide at TV Tome.If there was ever a TV show that lived up to the expression, "It ain't nuthin' but a party," it was the short-lived Cindy Margolis Show. Filmed outdoors on Miami's trendy South Beach, this show had the structure and tightness of your average semester-ending blowout at the local college fraternity house. A young, inebriated crowd in various states of undress and howling with delight would gather around a stage and watch as the eponymous hostess, reputed to be the world's most downloaded woman, presided over a parade of (mostly) female pulchritude with a silly game or a dance contest thrown in occasionally. Comedian Lance Krall offered some low comedy from time to time and DJ Skribble kept the generic dance music pumping constantly. It often seemed as if Cindy herself was almost superfluous on her show, only needing to stand onstage and look sexy, something she did an adequate job of. A highlight each week was the ongoing "Webkini