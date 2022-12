Not Available

A faithful ten part BBC adaptation of A.J. Cronin's book of the same name published in 1937 about a young Scottish doctor (Ben Cross) trying to find a place for himself in the dysfunctional medical system of Wales and England in the 1920s and early 1930s. The Citadel is a BBC television adaption written by Don Shaw from A. J. Cronin's novel The Citadel, which was originally published in 1937. It was produced by Ken Riddington.