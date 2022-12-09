Not Available

The Class of 92, a cinematic documentary detailing the rise to prominence and global sporting superstardom of six supremely talented young Manchester United footballers (David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Phil and Gary Neville). The film covers the period 1992-1999, culminating in Manchester United's European Cup triumph, and will dramatically interweave and mirror the highs and lows of its football odyssey with the immense social and cultural changes taking place in Britain at the time.