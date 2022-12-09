The Clone (2010)

Not Available

The telenovela tells the story of Jade and Lucas. Jade is a young woman of Arab descent, who is supposed to live with her father's family in Morocco after the death of her mother. Lucas is a young romantic, and son of a powerful businessman. When Lucas is on vacation in Morocco, he meets Jade, and the two of them fall in love. However, cultural differences will not allow them to be together. While they seek ways to realize their love, a pre-written destiny changes their lives forever.