The Closer (1998)

"Tom Selleck stars as brilliant, high-powered, smooth-talking, advertising executive Jack McClaren, a man who lives by the golden credo: Never let the client know you're human. Nothing intimidates this man who cheerfully beats the President of the United States at golf”except his 18-year-old daughter, Alex, now living with him after his wife served him with divorce papers. Alex challenges Jack, forcing him to reassess his winner-take-all view of life. But Jack never gives up until the deal is sealed." (WB promo)