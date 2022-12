Not Available

ID is readying an explosive exposé into a conspiracy of networks of men preying on children in the 1970s, a decade when pedophiles and child killers could hide in plain sight and tragically get away with murder. Connecting the murders of John Wayne Gacy in Chicago with the Houston Mass Murders by Dean Corll, THE CLOWN AND THE CANDYMAN traces a path through the past to expose how this dark web was able to exploit America's youth, and the legacy of pain it left behind.