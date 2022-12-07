The Cockpit

Not Available

This anthology tells the aviation related stories of three troopers on the Axis side of World War II. The first one is of a disgraced German fighter pilot who is assigned to escort a bomber carrying his love and a fearsome secret cargo. The second story is of a Japanese kamikaze pilot of a guided rocket bomb who, denied his chance in a failed attack in which he survived, is determined to complete his mission despite the odds. Finally, two soldiers attempt to reach an air base to fulfill a promise despite the fact that it might have been rendered moot in the reality of war.