Not Available

The Cockpit

  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Jacom

This anthology tells the aviation related stories of three troopers on the Axis side of World War II. The first one is of a disgraced German fighter pilot who is assigned to escort a bomber carrying his love and a fearsome secret cargo. The second story is of a Japanese kamikaze pilot of a guided rocket bomb who, denied his chance in a failed attack in which he survived, is determined to complete his mission despite the odds. Finally, two soldiers attempt to reach an air base to fulfill a promise despite the fact that it might have been rendered moot in the reality of war.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images