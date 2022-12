Not Available

It's not preachy, nor does in have an overt “message”, nor does it rely on tired old stereotypes for cheap laughs, but it does hold up a non-politically correct mirror in which South Africans from all backgrounds will recognise themselves. Imagine Third Rock from the Sun (with aliens masquerading as humans) meeting Freaky Friday (with people swapping bodies) and then put it into the suburban South African black/white paradigm.