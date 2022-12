Not Available

Shot in the U. S., Canada, Russia, England, France, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, the Sahara Desert and China, The Cola Conquest takes us from Coke's invention by a morphine-addicted Civil War vet to the brink of the 21st century. Along the way, we explore the delicious paradox at the heart of Coke: How does a soft drink, more than 99% sweetened water, come to wield enormous power and assume such significance in so many people's lives?