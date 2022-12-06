The Colgate Comedy Hour

Not Available

A big-budget variety series featuring some of the biggest names in show business. Variety shows hosted by a major comedian were fairly common in the early fifties, but the Colgate show was different in that it featured alternating hosts. Some performers (like Phil Silvers or Ray Bolger) would only host once or twice, while the "regular" hosts appeared once a month. Initially the regular hosts were Eddie Cantor, Fred Allen and Martin & Lewis. Allen, one of the biggest comedians in radio, couldn't make the transition to television and left the show after a few months. In 1951, Abbott & Costello and Donald O'Connor became "regulars". Bob Hope joined the ranks in 1952, but only stayed with the program for one season (1952-1953). In the fall of 1953, Hope was replaced by Jimmy Durante-who also stayed for just one season. A show of this scope proved difficult to sustain. By the fall of 1954, Cantor, O'Connor and Abbott & C