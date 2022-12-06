Not Available

Show Type: Sketch Show First Telecast: March, 2002 Last Telecast: March, 2002 Episodes: 3 Color Episodes Production: Distributors: NBC The Colin Quinn Show is a hilarious live sketch comedy show that began and ended March 2002 on NBC. It was hosted by Saturday Night Live's Colin Quinn. Each episode consists a monologue by Quinn, a town meeting in which Quinn and several other comedians discuss the days issues, a "Channel Zero Local News" segment, comedy sketches, and commercial parodies. The show earned poor ratings during its test run, so only those three half-hour episodes were performed and aired.