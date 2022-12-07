The Colony (Australia)

Not Available

Australia’s first living history series is a blend of historical discovery, social jeopardy, adventure challenge and experiential learning as pampered 21st Century ‘pioneers’ attempt to prove they’re tough enough to survive their historical ordeal. Against this backdrop, the series explores the gripping story of the first settlements. This six-part series transports a group of English, Irish and Australians, both Indigenous and European, back in time to the Australia of their ancestors. Living the life of free settlers, convicts and local Aboriginal people, they experience the unforgiving toughness of the colony of New South Wales as it was 200 years ago.