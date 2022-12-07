Not Available

An award-winning documentary bursting with never-before-seen images, the COLOR OF WAR is a spectacle of color, sights, sounds and memories. At its simplest, World War II was a black-and-white struggle between good and evil. But the reality was much more complex and best captured in color. A striking assemblage of color footage and photographs from national archives and private collections, the COLOR OF WAR opens fresh perspectives on the day-to-day from every possible front. From the first draftees thrown into the breach to the sheer boredom between battles to the uniforms worn and the objects carried, this unparalleled saga is further illuminated by letters and diaries, communiqués from the battlefield, and the sounds and songs of the era. Narrated by Peter Coyote (Erin Brockovich, E.T.), the 17 programs included in the COLOR OF WAR present the most extensive all-color documentary ever produced on the Second World War.