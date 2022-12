Not Available

The Comedy Awards is an annual award ceremony run by the American television network Comedy Central, honoring the best of comedy.[1] The first ceremony took place on March 26, 2011 and aired on April 10 on CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, Spike TV, TV Land and VH1. It debuted on The Comedy Channel in Australia on May 22, 2011. The Comedy Awards represent Comedy Central's second attempt at creating an annual awards show, after the Commie Awards, which ran once in 2003.