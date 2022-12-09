Not Available

The Commute is a new half-hour comedy from Dave Coffey (Dan & Becs) about three couples living on the edge of Dublin's commuter belt. In this unique show, all the action takes place in the cars of the three featured couples as they travel to and from work every day. On these seemingly endless car journeys, each couple discusses their relationships, hopes, dreams and whether to get a cheap bottle of wine in for dinner that evening. Through these three separate journeys we get a look at three very different relationships that are each going nowhere, slowly. They're trapped in commuter belt hell, in negative equity, in jobs they dislike, with mounting debt, and only each other for company. Suzanne (Joanne McNally) and Craig (Greg Spring) are unlikely homeowners, completely mismatched in ambition. She's restless and frustrated, he's laid back and easy going; and, yet, they're a great team. They share a wry sense of humour that will ensure they go the distance, no matter what. Fergal (Chris Tordoff) and Niamh (Áine McKevitt) are unmarried, much to the continuing frustration of Fergal. His only ambition in life is to have a big family. He's acutely aware that the house they bought, which was supposed to be the first rung on the property ladder, is too small for them. Niamh uses this, and their debts, as an excuse to hold off on the marriage and kids, for a little while longer. Johnny (Eric Lalor) and his younger girlfriend, Jenny's (Eva-Jane Gaffney) relationship is based largely on lust and jealousy. They got together while Johnny was still with his wife, Marie. Now that he's divorced, and Johnny and Jenny have moved in together, they have to work harder to keep the spark going in their relationship. It can pretty get pretty ugly.