Not Available

Welcome to The Complete and Utter History of Britain guide at TV Tome. Broadway Joe Namath's guaranteed Super Bowl III win was so stunning that all of England paid almost no attention to a new television comedy series that debuted the day of the Jets' Super Bowl upset. Believed lost for almost 30 years (their tapes were rediscovered before the millennium was out), The Complete and Utter History of Britain was a humor show that was ahead of its time. Literally. Future Pythons Terry Jones and Michael Palin, then writing and performing on the kids' series Do Not Adjust Your Set, squeezed in time for this miniseries on the relatively new LWT. The Complete and Utter History of Britain televised some of Britain's most significant historical events as they were covered on a fictitious television network's newscast. It's a concept since copied by Gary Witt for his PBS series Newscast from the Past (1984) and Timeline (1989). The scene most Python fans may remember from The C