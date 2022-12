Not Available

Asakura Takami is a reporter working for news programme "Afternoon JAPAN" which is currently in danger due to continous scandals. To recover the honor of "Afternoon JAPAN", Takami decides to follow senior reporter Satoya Taichi to cover the abduction case of a high school girl. Through interviewing a classmate, Takami found out that the girl was bullied. However, another girl who is suspected to be the culprit actually suffered from a rape incident 6 years ago.