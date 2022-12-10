Not Available

No Olympic Games, no Play-Offs, no European Football Championship and possibly no Tour de France. The sports summer is officially dead, which is why FOUR brings it to the spotlight with the new family program The Container Cup. In it, 30 Belgian top athletes and 10 famous Flemings compete against each other every day in a heroic and unique heptathlon. And they all do this in a metal container of 12 by 2.2 meters, which is driven to them. And they only get one assignment: blast as fast and as hard as possible on every part to set the best time and score over the entire course. Who eventually crowns herself queen or king of the container?