The Contract is a tale of defection as a British agent is asked to help the USSR’s top missile designer escape the Iron Curtain. When families and an unexpected trip through a then-divided Germany come into play, things get complicated. Kevin McNally, Bernard Hepton, James Faulkner, Hans Caninenberg and Brigitte Karner co-star in this decent adaptation again with Seymour adapting his book for television.