It's time to lock and load, fellow gamers! GameSpot and Battlefield 3 are teaming up to bring you The Controller, a reality Web series unlike any you've seen before. Starting Friday, October 21, on our official YouTube channel, the show will bring together 12 professional gamers and total noobs to compete in various challenges, both in the game and on the field. Under the watchful eye of our host, professional skier and Olympic gold medalist Jonny Moseley, the contestants will battle it out in daily challenges designed on scenarios from the game.