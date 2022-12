Not Available

Ke Ying is a talented economics lecturer who is forced to help psychopath Feng Xiao Sheng gain real power within his corporation. The street smart Xiao Wu is a police informant, and when he discovers Fu’s company is laundering money with foreign bank accounts, he uses his position as Feng Xiao Sheng’s right-hand man to collect evidence. He befriends Ke Ying, and the two work together to destroy the criminal organization.