Not Available

A culinary television series that showcases the wondrous sights, sounds and tastes of Greece. Embark on a Grecian odyssey to explore the rich and authentic tastes and history of Greek cuisine. Viewers will learn about Greek cuisine and history through the locals from each place that is visited with special simple-to-follow cooking demonstrations. Filmed on location in the Mediterranean and in New York, in an eco-friendly kitchen, “The Cooking Odyssey” offers television viewers of all ages and backgrounds a tantalizing first-hand look into the world of Mediterranean culture and all its traditions. From the mountains of the Peloponnese region to the crystal azure waters of the Aegean Sea, “The Cooking Odyssey” showcases an array of breathtaking regions of the Mediterranean for a truly unique culinary experience.