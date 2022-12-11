The Coolest World

For as long as she can remember, Teng Xiao Xiao has dreamed of someday being awarded the prestigious Pulitzer Prize. Doing everything she can to make that dream a reality, Xiao Xiao has poured her heart and soul into her work, writing for a certain magazine. But when the publication is suddenly bought out by a new media company, all of her hard work counts for naught. Kept on by the new management, Xiao Xiao still has a job but she’s been reduced to nothing more than a lowly intern. Forced to start her entire career over, Xiao Xiao must work her way from the ground up, again, if she’s ever going to make her dreams come true
