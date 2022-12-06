Not Available

Based on the nonfiction book "The Corner: A Year in the Life of an Inner-City Neighborhood", by journalists David Simon and Edward Burns, The Corner presents the world of Fayette Street using real names and real events. The Corner tells the true story of men, women and children living amid the open-air drug markets of West Baltimore. It chronicles a year in the lives of 15-year old DeAndre McCullough (Sean Nelson, "THE WOOD"), his mother Fran Boyd (Khandi Alexander), and his father Gary McCullough (T.K. Carter), as well as other addicts and low-level drug dealers caught up in the twin-engine economy of heroin and cocaine.