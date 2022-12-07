Not Available

Mark Achbar (Manufacturing Consent), Jennifer Abbott (A Cow at My Table), and Joel Bakan's new documentary The Corporation engages us in a darkly amusing account of the corporation's birth as a legal 'person' whose prime directive is to produce ever-increasing profit for its shareholders, regardless of the cost to anyone, or anything else. This documentary examines the legal status of the corporation, and judges the actions of several of the biggest companies against psychological checklists.