A surreal series in the mould of 'The Avengers', 'The Corridor People' ran for only four episodes yet has garnered some considerable cult devotion. A host of unlikely characters include Kronk, a paternal CID agent, his henchmen Inspector Blood and Sergeant Hound, and American, Bogart-worshipping private eye Phil Scrotty; each episode sees them pitched against the avaricious schems of Syrie Van Epp, a beautiful, treacherous Persian millionairess. Made by Granada Television for the ITV Network.