Exclusive to RTÉ Player, The Couch, a brand new six-part series hosted by Yvonne Tiernan begins on Monday 12 October New talent Yvonne Tiernan brings a refreshing approach to the weekly conversation series that captures women’s ability to engage in an open exchange of stories, intimacies, life lessons and wisdom. Surprisingly frank and honest, each episode deals with the universal themes of life with well-known Irish and international women, all of whom reveal secrets and truths throughout this six-part RTÉ Player series.