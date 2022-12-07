The Country Mouse & the City Mouse Adventures

Not Available

Welcome to the Country Mouse and City Mouse Adventures guide at TV Tome. Travel along with Emily, the very smart country mouse with her polite cousin, Alexander, the City Mouse to different places and explore to meet new friends and aventures. This show revolves around 1899-1910. Get to learn how things were way back then and they encounter some evil people and problems. Characters Country Mouse (Emily): She is very intelligent. She is not your ordinary country mouse. She is always ready for adventures. She lives in the country but met up with her cousin, Alexander. City Mouse (Alexander): He is very polite. But in a way that is unusual, he wears a suit and likes going on adventures. He lives in the city but met up with his cousin, Emily. Stay tuned everyday at 6:00 a.m. for the show.