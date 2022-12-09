Not Available

The story of the Covenant (العهد) unfolds in a fantasy world in an unset time and place, in an atmosphere of excitement, crime, horror and drama blended with magic and fantasy. The story of 3 small neighbouring villages and the struggles among the members of Aldiabh family to gain control over the villages and the Covenant which sets the rules of the land. The Family do not hesitate at anything in order to reach their goals, lying, ploting, stealing and even killing the people closest to them.