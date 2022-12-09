Not Available

“The Crack” is Element Animation’s first series and takes up most of their uploaded videos. The series follows the everyday adventures of the four animated eggs, Dan, Jason, Chrisi and occasionally the Mustache Guy. On their adventures they meet lots of other web-based personalities such as Sam Pepper and PointlessBlog. The episodes mostly begin with an opening shot of a kitchen worktop where Jason bounces up to Dan, yelling his name. This has been the norm since the episode “The Visitor” where the kitchen was first shown. The first season ended when Element Animation had been making videos for one year. Season two later began with the episodes “Hacked Account” and “Hacked Again”, a story arc over three episodes. Episode 3 "We Weren't Hacked!?" was released later on.