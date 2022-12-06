Not Available

Meet Wayne and Lucien Cramp. They're 10-year-old twins with zero in common! Wayne likes fighting, collecting weird stuff and stuffing his face with candy. And he's blue - literally! Lucien is a vegetarian who is totally into knitting, studying and saving the world. In practically everything they do, the Cramp Twins are polar opposites. Not surprisingly, each dreams of the sweet ecstasy of a world without the other. Since they're stuck with each other, their lives are a never-ending battle. Together, they're taking sibling rivalry to a whole new level in this offbeat animated series! Launched second season on 4Kids TV„¢ in Fall 2003. Nominee for 2002 British Academy Children's Film and Television Awards (BAFTA). Produced by TV-Loonland and based on two graphic novels by Brian Wood. Opposites Attract Laughs! Watch The Cramp Twins every Saturday on 4Kids TV! These twins will make you laugh forever and ever. The Cramp Twins became a very popular show in France. Brian Wood developed th