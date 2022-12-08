Not Available

The devastating details of a long ago war are eloquently presented in this documentary. The Crimean War: A Clash of Empires is a well-researched look into the conflict that shook Europe during the years 1853-56. The bloody conflict that pitted Russia against a large European coalition is shown here to be part of a chain of long-held antagonisms that continue to this day. Perhaps of all the things we remember of this confrontation, the only positive aspect that emerges is the appearance of Florence Nightingale.