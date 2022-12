Not Available

The Criminal Investigator II is a 1996 Hong Kong police procedural television drama. Produced by Jonathan Chik and edited by Chow Yuk-ming and Chiu Ching-yung, the drama is a TVB production and the direct sequel to 1995's The Criminal Investigator. The story follows a team of investigators from the Organized Crime and Triad Bureau unit of the Royal Hong Kong Police Force.